Field of Weeds

The warm, dry spring didn't let pre-season herbicides do their work.

"One thing about pre-emergence herbicides is that they require rainfall or moisture for activation," said Kevin Bradly, University of Missouri weed specialist. "Usually that's not a problem. This year, oddly enough, we have had very, very little rain for that to occur. So, what we're starting to see are a lot of weeds that are not being controlled at all."

But, thanks to rain in the past few days, weeds have turned yellow because rain activaties the herbicides.

"So, we can actually control weeds better with the rain than without the rain, Bradley added."

But if warm, dry weather continues and weeds don't die, more herbicides will be needed.

"Some sort of a cultivation, mechanical cultivation in the ground like, rototillar sort of a thing, to physically remove the weeds," explained farmer Terry Hilgedick.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association reports corn is Missouri's second-largest crop and the nation's top crop.