Fielder Homers, Brewers Beat Cards 4-3 for Sweep
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Prince Fielder's go-ahead homer in the sixth
rallied the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory over St. Louis on
Sunday as the Brewers knocked the Cardinals out of first place in
the NL Central.
Fielder's 19th home run chased Jake Westbrook (6-4) who carried
a shutout into the sixth.
Rickie Weeks singled and scored on Mark Kotsay's double. Ryan
Braun drove in Kotsay with a single before Fielder smashed the
first pitch 440 feet into the second deck in right field for a
two-run homer. It tied Fielder for the NL lead with Matt Kemp.
Fielder, who went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs, now has 58
RBIs to extend his lead in the NL.
With the victory, the Brewers (38-28) took sole possession of
first place for the first time since July 9, 2009.