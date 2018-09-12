Fielder Homers, Brewers Beat Cards 4-3 for Sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Prince Fielder's go-ahead homer in the sixth

rallied the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory over St. Louis on

Sunday as the Brewers knocked the Cardinals out of first place in

the NL Central.

Fielder's 19th home run chased Jake Westbrook (6-4) who carried

a shutout into the sixth.

Rickie Weeks singled and scored on Mark Kotsay's double. Ryan

Braun drove in Kotsay with a single before Fielder smashed the

first pitch 440 feet into the second deck in right field for a

two-run homer. It tied Fielder for the NL lead with Matt Kemp.

Fielder, who went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs, now has 58

RBIs to extend his lead in the NL.

With the victory, the Brewers (38-28) took sole possession of

first place for the first time since July 9, 2009.