Fiesta Benefits Children in Guatemala

COLUMBIA - Nearly 200 people came out to Father Tolton Catholic High School on Friday for the fifth annual Fiesta de Guatemala to benefit the Guatemala Milk Program.

Presented by the Foundation for the Higher Good and local rotary clubs, the event raised money to provide milk to malnourished children in Guatemala. A silent auction complemented the event with travel packages, wine and lunches with local VIPs, including Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid, Mizzou Athletic Director Mike Alden and state Senator Kurt Schaefer. A more than $200 bid won lunch with Alden.

State Representative Chris Kelly emceed the event which featured Guatemalan food and salsa dancing.

The Guatemala Milk Program is a mid-Missouri based organization that aims to lower the infant mortatlity rate in the city of Chichicastenango in central Guatemala. According to the group's website, they will provide free milk, formula and vitamins to malnourished children ages four and under.

To learn more about the Guatemala Milk Program, visit this website.