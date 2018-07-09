Fifteen Hundred People Participate In Cleanup Columbia

COLUMBIA - More than 1,500 volunteers participated in the 15th annual Cleanup Columbia on Saturday.

The City of Columbia Volunteer Programs estimated volunteers picked up 1,820 bags of litter and logged 2,765 hours of service.

Cleanup Columbia is organized by the City of Columbia's Volunteer Programs. During Cleanup Columbia, volunteers pick up litter along the streets, in parks and along streams and trails. Volunteers also removed graffiti from public property in central Columbia. Columbia Public Works and 102.3 BXR also participated in the event.