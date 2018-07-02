Fifth Grade Students Celebrate Earth Day

JEFFERSON CITY - Kids had big smiles on their faces to learn about nature for Earth Day Friday.

State natural resource agencies came together to help educate fifth graders about protecting the environment in the 18th annual Earth Day celebration. Kids from all over mid-Missouri took a field trip to the capitol to learn about bugs, animals, and plants in the community. The Department of Natural Resources provided free trees to the fifth graders.

"It's important for them to know about everything. Just forest, fish, wildlife, and how it all works together. We're looking at the spotted salamander. We know it needs good clean water and that presses the kids to help keep the streams clean," said Conservation Volunteer Ken Christgan.

Kids learned about birds native to Missouri in the bird watching show provided by the World Bird Sanctuary. They even learned new moves with the interactive performances by the band WildHeart. WildHeart focused music on nature conservation and animals to get the kids moving.

The slogan and focus for this year's Earth Day celebration was "Hurry out and play at your Missouri State Parks today." The slogan was submitted by fifth grade student Delaney Miller in Paris R-II Elementary district.

Several venders provided education about different bugs and animals that people could find in Missouri state parks. Kids got to touch snakes, salamanders, and watch fish. They also learned that they can help the environment by recycling, cleaning up the community, and volunteering at local parks.

"It's hard for nature to grow back. People need to see the beauty that's really within it. And the animals need a place to live. They are like people," said a fifth grade student.

For more information about the day and event, visit the event website.