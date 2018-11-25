Fifth murder charge filed against man arrested after manhunt

2 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 09 2016 Mar 9, 2016 Wednesday, March 09, 2016 2:17:00 PM CST March 09, 2016 in News
By: Amy Munneke and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A man charged for the murders of four people in Kansas City, Kansas, was charged Wednesday for the murder of a fifth person in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery Circuit Court filed first degree murder charges against 40-year-old Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino. He was also charged with armed criminal action and first degree burglary.

Serrano-Vitorino was the subject of a manhunt Tuesday, starting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Serrano-Vitorino early Wednesday morning.

The manhunt began Tuesday morning after troopers responded to a report of an abandoned Ford pickup truck on eastbound I-70 in Montgomery County. The truck matched the description of one tied to a murder investigation in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a probable cause statement.

An MSHP Sergeant said shortly after troopers found the abandoned truck, they were dispatched to 432 Tree Farm Road, near New Florence, where someone reported gunfire. When law enforcement arrived, they found the body of a 49-year-old man who lived in the house.

The MSHP said in the probable cause statement troopers spoke with the victim's wife, who said her husband had been involved in a physical confrontation with a man holding a gun in the couple's garage. She said she didn't know the man. The woman said she ran to the home's attic while the two men struggled, and called 911. She said she heard a single gunshot shortly after she called, according to the statement.

Authorities said the woman then saw the man who had been fighting her husband leaving the house on foot.

While working at the house, investigators recovered a magazine containing live rounds matching the description of an AK-47 rifle used in the homicides in Kansas City, Kansas.

Troopers said they arrested Serrano-Vitorino after responding to a report of a different possible shooting near Highway 19 and I-70 about 12:18 a.m. Wednesday. They said Serrano-Vitorino had a weapon with him that matched the description the deceased man's wife provided. The weapon, they said, also matched the ammunition found at the house near New Florence and the ammunition found at the homicide scene in Kansas City, Kansas.

Troopers said Serrano-Vitorino had a Mexican identification card with him and keys to the truck found abandoned on I-70.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney's Office scheduled a preliminary hearing for Serrano-Vitorino for April 28. He is being held without bond. 

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more information about the manhunt and arrest.]

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in Continuous News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
COLUMBIA - An alpaca farm named Curly Eye opens only a handful of times a year to inform shoppers of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:58:00 AM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:44:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped extinguish a deadly wildfire in Northern California's Gold Rush country, but the moisture also... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:58:53 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to add School Resource Officers to middle schools in the city as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in Top Stories

Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received numerous calls from a scammer asking them for their social security numbers because... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
11am 47°
12pm 45°
1pm 43°
2pm 40°