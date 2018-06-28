Fifty-Seven Tiger Student-Athletes To Graduate

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Department of Athletics would like to take a moment to celebrate the achievements of 57 current and former student-athletes who will be graduating this weekend. Various graduation ceremonies will be taking place on the MU campus this weekend, and while Mizzou Athletics would like to acknowledge all of the University's newest graduates, we give a special tip of the cap to these outstanding student-athletes.

"We're very proud of this group of young men and women," said Senior Associate AD Bryan Maggard. "There's a lot on their plate during their time here at Mizzou, and the most important responsibility they have is to earn their degree. We take great pride in the success of our student-athletes, and wish all of them the best," he said.



Baseball

· Ryan Ampleman

· Aaron Blunt

· Brad Buehler

· Ryan Gebhart

· Phil McCormick

· Jesse Santo

· Jeff Scardino

· Andrew Thigpen

Men's Basketball

· Keith Ramsey

· Justin Safford

· Jared Sutton

Women's Basketball

· Toy Richbow

Football

· Tony Buhr

· Jimmy Costello

· Matt Davis

· Terry Dennis

· Elvis Fisher

· Carl Gettis

· Jarrell Harrison

· Trey Hobson

· Kirk Lakebrink

· Grant Ressel

· Jasper Simmons

· La'Roderick Thomas

· Austin Wuebbels

Women's Golf

· Lindsay Burry

· Julia Potter

· Nicola Race

Gymnastics

· Danielle Guider

· Rebecca Scholle

Soccer

· Kari Adam

· Kristin Andrighetto

· Alysha Bonnick

· Michelle Makasini

Softball

· Alaina Burkhart

· Catherine Lee

· Marla Schweisberger

· Lisa Simmons

· Abby Vock

Men's Swimming & Diving

· Greg DeStephen

Women's Swimming & Diving

· Laruen Lavigna

· Mary Sheahen

Men's Track & Field

· Ryan Blackwell

· Benjamin Brammeier

· Kellyn Fogarty

· Christopher Holly

· Phillip King

· Andrew Oaker

· Daniel Quigley

· Lars Rise

· Kyle Rood

· Matthew Willingham

Women's Track & Field

· Katie Vanarsdall

Volleyball

· Paola Ampudia

· Caitlyn Vann

Wrestling

· Tyler Perry

· Todd Schavrien