Fight at Meeting Leads to Arrest

It's not clear what led to the confrontation between Bob Stringfield and Dan Tarwater after the meeting of the county's nine-member legislature. Some witnesses said Stringfield swung at Tarwater; others said Tarwater swung at Stringfield. The sheriff's department said nobody was hurt. Deputies were on the scene and arrested Stringfield, then released him a short time later. The sheriff's office says an assault charge is pending. Stringfield sued the other members last fall, accusing them of holding illegal closed meetings.