Fighter jet makes emergency landing near St. Louis
BRIDGETON (AP) — A spokesman for Lambert-St. Louis International Airport says no one was injured when a fighter jet made an emergency landing that forced the brief closure of a runway.
Jeff Lea tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the Boeing F-18 jet landed safety about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lea says the plane was having mechanical issues, and that a wire system on the runway had to be deployed to help stop the plane.
It's not immediately clear if the plane was being flown by a Boeing employee or by someone with the military.
More News
Grid
List
CNN - The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of... More >>
in
According to a new study from the University of Georgia, hot weather can take a toll on your mental health.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced they will be postponing commencement. The ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 15-17.... More >>
in
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Greg Tucker about how small businesses are struggling and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players are attempting to turn negatives around COVID-19 into an opportunity for the community.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The last three weeks have marked one of the most devastating periods in history for the American job... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting April 2, Jefferson City Schools is offering meals to students impacted by school closures. Students from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three separate MU Zoom sessions were disrupted by individuals who entered the meetings uninvited and used "discriminatory... More >>
in
CUBA, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly coughed toward... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – As the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to stay indoors, the beautiful weather is still drawing plenty of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Paying rent has become a challenge for thousands of Missourians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - COVID-19 has already changed many aspects of daily life, from visiting restaurants to attending school. Now, first responders... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, saying the state plans to restrict... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Police chased down and arrested two people in a stolen car for multiple charges,... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Central Methodist University took steps to help rural Missouri medical professionals in the midst of COVID-19 by donating... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in