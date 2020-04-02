Fighter jet makes emergency landing near St. Louis

BRIDGETON (AP) — A spokesman for Lambert-St. Louis International Airport says no one was injured when a fighter jet made an emergency landing that forced the brief closure of a runway.

Jeff Lea tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the Boeing F-18 jet landed safety about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lea says the plane was having mechanical issues, and that a wire system on the runway had to be deployed to help stop the plane.

It's not immediately clear if the plane was being flown by a Boeing employee or by someone with the military.