Fighting to Keep Illegal Immigrants out of School

Dr. Marvin Elwood Rice is a member of the Mexico public school board. He said he has grown increasingly concerned with illegal immigrants being educated in public schools where the taxpayers shoulder the cost.

"If the INS is doing their job, there won't be any problems in the public schools," Rice said.

Rice's opinion angered Andrea Haley, a Mexico native, who has many friends in the local Hispanic community.

"Why should we punish them? I mean, should we punish kids that are trying to learn, trying to better themselves. I mean, if they have no chance to better themselves then they're gonna be just like their parents," Haley said.

Superintendent of the schools, Lloyd Little, said he is only concerned with one thing when children come to his schools.

"When children come to our door, our job is to educate them. Our job is not to verify citizenship, verify residency," Little explained.

If Rice gets his wish for more stringent regulations on immigrants, Mexico Public Schools may lose a few students. Rice said he does not know how many illegal immigrants are in Mexico Public Schools because federal guidelines keep him from investigating.