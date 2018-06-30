Figueroa Named SEC Female Diver of the Week

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou diver Loren Figueroa was named the Southeastern Conference Female Diver of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Figueroa becomes the first Mizzou swimmer or diver to earn weekly honors from the SEC.

Figueroa native claimed the one meter scramble at the eighth annual Show-Me Showdown on October 5. She recorded a score of 288.80 in the event, the top mark in the SEC so far this season. The title was the third-consecutive for Figueroa in the Show-Me Showdown.

The honor marks the fifth conference weekly award of Figueroa's career, as she earned Big 12 Female Diver of the Week honors three times in 2010 and once in 2011.

Figueroa and the Mizzou swimming and diving team returns to the poll on Saturday, October 20 when the squad hosts Missouri State at 2 p.m. at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.