Filing: Investigation ongoing in Missouri boat accident

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The government says several people are targets or subjects of a criminal investigation into a Missouri tourist boat that sank in July, killing 17 people.

According to the Kansas City Star, prosecutors say in a court filing Friday the investigation of Ripley Entertainment and other individuals remains ongoing even after the boat's captain was criminally charged. The prosecutors made that statement in a filing for a civil case.

The captain, Kenneth Scott McKee, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment accusing him of negligence by operating a boat in unsafe conditions at Table Rock Lake.

Ripley Entertainment says it doesn't know how many targets prosecutors are examining.

Prosecutors are seeking to intervene in a civil case in which Ripley Entertainment is asking for a ruling on the applicability of a law that limits damages a ship owner has to pay.