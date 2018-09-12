Filing Says Tucson Shooting Suspect Spit on Lawyer

PHOENIX (AP) - Lawyers for the suspect in the Tucson shooting rampage have provided the first official picture of their client's behavior behind bars. Jared Lee Loughner's attorneys say in court records filed Friday that their client threw a plastic chair against a wall of his prison cell on two occasions and spit on one of his lawyers about two months ago.

They also said Loughner has been in held in solitary confinement since his Jan. 8 arrest. Loughner has been at a Missouri prison facility since May 28 after a judge declared him mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Mental health experts will try to make him psychologically fit. Loughner's prison behavior was revealed in a request by his attorneys to prevent prison authorities from forcibly giving him anti-psychotic drugs.