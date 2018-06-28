Film appreciation program helps students look at film as an art

COLUMBIA - Students gathered at Ragtag Cinema Monday to analyze film as an art.

The Ragtag Summer Film Appreciation Program runs through Friday and consists of students in grade 10 through 12.

The students met with a group leader to watch movies in the theatre and then analyze the films.

They talked about things such as the emotions of characters, motives for the film and ways the film was portrayed through character actions.

The program will take place again July 27 through 31.