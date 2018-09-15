Films To Change The World

COLUMBIA- Local filmmaker Jodi Pfefferkorn has a film featured in the Wild and Scenic Traveling Film Festival. The Missouri River Relief is hosting the festival at the Blue Note on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. It's an afternoon of inspiring documentaries to inspire people to act on behalf of their environment. After the screenings of select films, there is a silent auction.

Pfefferkorn's short film is called "Big Muddy Clean Sweep" about Missouri River Relief's 2011 cross-state Missouri River clean-up by barge. This is Pfefferkorn's fourth film. The Missouri River Relief is continuing the tour in Arnold, St. Louis, and Kansas City in the next six weeks.

In just ten years, Missouri River Relief has made a visible and lasting difference in over 20 communities, bringing together more than 16,000 volunteers to haul more than 1 million pounds of trash from the banks and floodplain of the Missouri River.