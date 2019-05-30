Final Days Messy for Missouri Hotel Icon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A judge's decision to keep private the probate court fight over Springfield's most prominent citizen isn't diminishing public interest in the case.

Ninety-two-year-old John Q. Hammons has been in a Springfield nursing home for the past six months with few visitors and limited access to the telephone. A group of friends say he is being held in "involuntary seclusion" by Jacqueline Dowdy, CEO of Hammons' hotel company, and they want court officials to step in. Both sides in the dispute have asked a Greene County judge to seal the case's court file, and the judge agreed. But there is little chance of avoiding notoriety in a city where the Hammons name appears on sports stadiums, interstate hotels and downtown office buildings.