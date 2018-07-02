Final Draft of "Columbia Imagined" Development Plan Completed

COLUMBIA - The final draft of Columbia Imagined is now available online. The approved draft details a comprehensive land use plan for the City of Columbia.

Columbia residents can access the plan here.

Columbia City Council approved the draft October 7. It will help guide city officials decisions on annexations, grants, public land purchases, transportation investments, zoning classifications, housing assistance, incentives for economic development, and other topics of this nature. It also includes a "to-do" list of actions and tasks to accomplish the goals in the plan.

The city's current comprehensive plan, Metro 2020, was adopted in 2001. Since then, Columbia had grown nearly eight square miles larger than it was when Metro 2020 began.

The Community Development Department will provide printed hard copies and CDs with the electronic files in early- to mid-January.