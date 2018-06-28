Final five Missouri officials sworn in on Inauguration Day

JEFFERSON CITY – All of Missouri’s newly-elected officials have replaced the old, as the last remaining state officials were sworn into office Monday.

In addition to Gov. Eric Greitens, four other state officials took to the Capitol’s steps for Inauguration Day. Attorney General Josh Hawley, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Treasurer Eric Schmitt, and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson vowed to serve the people of Missouri.

Schmitt said he hopes to earn the public’s trust by boosting transparency.

“One of the things we’re going to start, with our 100-day initiative, is a transparency project to make sure our people across the state have a way of finding out how the government is spending their money,” Schmitt said

He said he also pulled inspiration from his family to push for change in Missouri. Schmitt said he wants to help parents set up college savings accounts for their kids, as well as able accounts, which provide an economic plan for children with special needs.

“As a father of a son with some pretty severe challenges, Stephen’s 12 and non-verbal, I know what those families are going through,” Schmitt said. “I understand what their concerns are, and so this is a great way for individuals to save for the long-term needs of their loved one when they’re not there.”

The inauguration ceremonies Monday completed all inauguration events for new Missouri elected officials, because state representatives and senators took office before the new legislative session began on Jan. 4.