Final Minutes: Tax Credits

After convening Wednesday at 1 p.m. the debate on one of two house bills consumed the afternoon until House Bill One was passed just before midnight.

The bill is meant to provide tax credits and fund a quality jobs program to the tune of about 70 million dollar a year. That's down from the hundreds of millions in House Bill 327 originally submitted to Governor Blunt.

Progress was slow due to a multitude of amendments, including one proposed by Republican Senator Matt Bartle that would eliminate Missouri's prohibition of reselling tickets for a different price or scalping.

But even with the lower cost to the state, some senators, even republicans, feel its too much.

"We're slowly but surely giving away the company store here at Jefferson City with all these tax credits. And I always like to ask people, are you getting any tax credit?" said Senator Bartle. According to him, if you are not receiving a credit you are unknowingly paying for them. Because of this he will likely be voting against the bill, despite his amendment and believing it will ultimately succeed.

Some democratic senators, including Senator Graham called this, "a special session for special interest." Democratic Senator Joan Bray added that the amendments are simply a broadening of the interest pool.