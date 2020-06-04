Final municipal election results

COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the rescheduled municipal election from April. The election was initially postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.

Here you can find the complete election results for June 2, 2020.

Pat Fowler won the First Ward Columbia City Council position. Fowler will be replacing Clyde Ruffin, who decided last fall not to seek re-election for a third term, according to the Columbia Missourian reporting.

Matt Pitzer won the Fifth Ward Columbia City Council position.

Four candidates ran for three spots on the Columbia School Board. Incumbent Helen Wade, David Seamon and Chris Horn won school board positions.

86 percent of voters voted 'yes' for Columbia Public Schools $20 million bond issue question. The Columbia School Board will oversee the use of the bond.

"The bond is designed to fund a wide range of projects around the school district. According to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, bond proposals like this allow the district to address growth and accessibility in its growing student body," according to KBIA reporting.

Voter turnout on Tuesday was lower than normal, with many voters using absentee ballots because of COVID-19, according to KOMU 8 reporting.