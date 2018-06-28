Final Plea in St. Joseph-Based Immigration Scheme

ST. JOSEPH - The final co-defendant has pleaded guilty in a wide-ranging scheme to help illegal immigrants obtain false identity documents.



The St. Joseph News-Press reports 28-year-old Pedro Pablo-Solis pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated identity theft. Pablo-Solis, a citizen of Guatemala who lives in Liberal, Kan., was the fifth defendant to plead guilty in the case.



Federal prosecutors say illegal immigrants from across the country went to St. Joseph to obtain driver's and non-driver's licenses by using unlawfully obtained birth certificates and Social Security cards. Other defendants escorted illegal immigrants to the St. Joseph license office to help them obtain identification in the name of another person.



The U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Missouri has said more than 100 illegal immigrants fraudulently obtained the licenses from 2010 to 2012.