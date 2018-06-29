Final Sea Lion Show for St. Louis Zoo Arena

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Sea lion shows have been a popular attraction at the St. Louis Zoo's PNC Bank Sea Lion Arena for more than 40 years. But a new show site opens next year, and the final shows at the existing arena are this weekend.



The zoo plans to open Sea Lion Sound next summer with a new arena for the shows. The final shows at the current arena are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the zoo is free, but there is a $3 charge for the sea lion show, and there are no weekday shows.



The new $18 million Sea Lion Sound includes a walk-through underwater tunnel into sea lion habitat, along with an 830-seat amphitheater. An opening date is not set.