Final Suspect Arrested for Jefferson City Home Invasion

MILLER COUNTY - The final suspect involved in a home invasion in Jefferson City has been arrested.

Bruce D. Maylee was taken into custody by the Miller County Sheriff's office Thursday and subsequently transported to Jefferson City.

Maylee and Robert Stegeman were arrested for their alleged involvement in a home invasion at 411 Hickory Street in Jefferson City January 27.

According to the victims' accounts, two male suspects forced their way into the home and fought with two people inside. The female victim escaped to a neighbor's house where she was found bleeding from her mouth with duct tape around her head, zip ties on her hands and a knife in her hand.The male victim was located at 411 Hickory bleeding profusely from his head with duct tape around his head and zip ties around his hands. He reported he was hit in the head repeatedly with a small handgun.

Stegeman was arrested the following day. Maylee was arrested Thursday and has been charged by the Cole County prosecutors for his involvement in the home invasion.