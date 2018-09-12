Final Suspect Identified in Several Home Burglaries

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office identified the final suspect in a string of several home burglaries as George Edward Puckett, 45, of Springfield, Mo.

Kerry Rowden issued a warrant for Puckett's arrest for 2nd Burglary Degree with a $20,000 bond. The Maries County Sheriff has been unable to locate Puckett. They are requesting your help to locate him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-442-3381.

Officers said they believe Puckett is in Springfield or the Jefferson City area.