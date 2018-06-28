Final veto showdown approaches for Missouri's most-overridden governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are attempting to expand Gov. Jay Nixon's already historic status at the state's most overridden governor.

Since Nixon took office in 2009, the Republican-led Legislature has overridden 83 vetoes of bills and budget expenditures by the Democratic governor.

That's nearly four times the combined total of all other governors' overrides dating back to the early 1800s.

The high number of overrides is partly because of Republicans' virtually unchecked control of the Legislature.

If GOP members stick together, they have the numbers to override Nixon without help from Democrats.

It's unknown where Nixon ranks on the charts of American's most overridden governors in history. But he appears unusual among contemporaries in states with similar political dynamics.