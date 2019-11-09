Finance Expert Testifies in School Funding Trial
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A school finance expert testified Wednesday that the state has a good approach for funding public schools. About half of Missouri's schools districts have sued Missouri, arguing the state does NOT spend enough on education and distributes the money unfairly. University of Florida professor Craig Wood testified at the trial in Jefferson City about his work for a legislative panel that helped rewrite the school funding formula in Missouri. Wood recommended the state move away from a funding plan driven by growth in property values, to one based on students' needs. A formula passed in 2005 follows that approach.
More News
Grid
List
CENTRALIA - Hubbell Power Systems workers in Centralia will return to work Monday morning with increased wages. The majority... More >>
in
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Children got the chance to learn about science through hands-on experiments at the Columbia Public Schools' Planetarium on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive in a booking cell of the Pettis County Jail Saturday morning. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Callaway County deputies arrested a man after a report of shots fired Thursday on the 7000... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fanny Winget and her son Isaac Shapiro were cleaning the house when they heard a fire alarm go... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is adding 50 new lane miles of "Third Priority" snow routes on 195 streets this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU knowingly violated the Missouri Sunshine Law by overestimating the cost of providing records to an animal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Some homes in Jefferson City are still suffering from the aftermath of May's EF3 tornado, but River... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - In Missouri, there is a shortage of foster care parents. The number of children in the foster... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Boonville City Council approved a location on Nor-Cat Way for a proposed medical marijuana facility. MOCO,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is making an effort to match veterans with their missing military medals... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — St. Joseph has banned camping in most parks and public spaces after getting complaints about homeless... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter weather will be here next week, so its time to start preparing cars for the cold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty two times in the next month, Dec.... More >>
in
TROY (AP) — The mother of a man who died after a suicide attempt at an eastern Missouri jail has... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Each semester, 16 University of Missouri law students and two faculty members work to help veterans get benefits,... More >>
in