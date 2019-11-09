Finance Expert Testifies in School Funding Trial

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A school finance expert testified Wednesday that the state has a good approach for funding public schools. About half of Missouri's schools districts have sued Missouri, arguing the state does NOT spend enough on education and distributes the money unfairly. University of Florida professor Craig Wood testified at the trial in Jefferson City about his work for a legislative panel that helped rewrite the school funding formula in Missouri. Wood recommended the state move away from a funding plan driven by growth in property values, to one based on students' needs. A formula passed in 2005 follows that approach.