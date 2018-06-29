Find a Story from Your Town

You can now, thanks to new KOMU.com. Starting from the main page, click on the news section. Next, there will be a menu on the left side. Click on the story archive section. The top-100 stories posted to the website will appear. Below the top stories section on the right, it's possible to sort through the website's stories and find one specific to a city, county, favorite franchise and subject. This enables a personalized search through the vast content of the new website.

Another personalized section of the new site is the community boards. From the main page, click on the boards. Inside, there will be a drop-down menu with the options of general, city and county discussions. Only members can participate in the discussion boards. It's free to sign up, just choose a username and password. Visit the KOMU.com website and see what's on the discussion boards already or look for a story from your town.

After the new site has been up and running for a while, more stories will appear from each community.