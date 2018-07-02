Finding Recalls Made Easier

With the recent recalled products, the Missouri Attorney General's office has created a website to help parents sort through them all.

"A sort of one-stop shopping experience that consumers could check back too and look to see what the latest recalls are," Travis Ford said.

The website provides a consumer clearinghouse which separates recalled products into seven different categories. The seven different categories are: Consumer Products, Food/Medicine/Cosmetics, Meet/Poultry/Processed eggs, Motor Vehicles/Car Seats, Vehicle Emissions, Boats/Boating Safety, and Environmental Products.

"Rather than have consumers try to pay attention to the news everyday and hope they don't miss anything, we created the clearinghouse," he added.

In other words the Attorney General's office does the searching for you. The office scans numerous federal sources each day to find out about the latest recalls. The federal sources being scanned are: the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"The website is intended to be a launching point for you, so if you find that a product has been recalled, that you own, you can then see the instructions that are on the website about what to do about it," Ford explained.