Fines For Illegal Workers

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield employers could face fines and lose their business licenses for repeatedly hiring illegal workers under an ordinance a newly elected councilman plans to propose. Doug Burlison is backing the idea at the request of a group opposed to illegal immigration. The city attorney says the rule is unneeded because the city already has the power to pull the license of an employer who acts illegally.