Finn Agrees to Keep Clay County Up on Abuse Claims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City Roman Catholic bishop has avoided new misdemeanor charges in Clay County by agreeing to keep the prosecutor's office informed of any child abuse claims in Catholic parishes in that county.

Prosecutor Daniel White says Bishop Robert Finn agreed Tuesday to give the county authority to review how the Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Diocese responds to future allegations of child abuse in Clay County.

White says Finn could be charged for his handling of a case involving the Rev. Shawn Ratigan if he fails to comply with the five-year deal.

Ratigan is facing state and federal child pornography charges for images found on his computer. Finn has acknowledged knowing about some of the photos for five months before they were turned over to police.