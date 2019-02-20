UPDATE: Fire Breaks Out at Chariton Tire Company

CHARITON COUNTY - A fire in Salisbury destroyed a building at Chariton Tire Company Sunday morning. Chris Sturm of the Salisbury Fire Department said the fire burned down the main office building at the store, but firefighters contained the fire to that building. Salisbury fire received the call at approximately 6:41 a.m. Crews from Keytesville, Bynumville and Huntsville assisted and battled flames for two to three hours.

Sturm said crews finally cleared the scene at about 2:40 p.m., and Highway 24 was also blocked for a couple hours during the incident. The state fire marshall's office is currently trying to determine the cause of the fire.