Fire at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel under control

COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at 4:54 a.m. Sunday at 1610 North Garth Ave. just north of I-70 after several motorists reported smoke coming from the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.

The first crews to arrive found zero visibility and high heat conditions in the two story building and struggled to locate the origin of the fire. At 5:28 a.m. the incident commander struck a second alarm that brought more personnel and equipment to the scene, including an air resupply unit.

The Columbia Fire Department considered the fire to be under control by 6 a.m. but firefighters stayed at the site to overhaul the damage and ventilate the building.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. There were no injuries and there is no estimate on damages at this time.