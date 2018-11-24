Fire at Callaway Energy Center Declared "Unusual Event"

FULTON - On July 26 at 11:49 p.m., the Ameren Missouri Callaway Energy Center declared an "Unusual Event" due to a small fire in the turbine building, a building located in a non-nuclear part of the facility. The fire was extinguished, and the center is out of service. No one was injured.

The term "Unusual Event" describes a relatively minor occurrence at a nuclear power plant that could reduce the overall level of safety.



There was no release of radioactivity to the environment. Ameren Missouri and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission have started an investigation.



While out of service, the energy will be replaced by other Ameren Missouri energy centers.