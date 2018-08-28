Fire at daycare center deemed suspicious
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a fire at a St. Louis daycare center is suspicious.
The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Monday at First Priority Development Center. The blaze was big enough that 10 units were sent to the scene.
Firefighters found flames coming out windows on both floors of the brick building. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
