Fire at Joplin Mosque For Second Time This Summer

JOPLIN (AP) - Firefighters are investigating the second fire at an Islamic mosque in Joplin this summer.

The fire was reported early Monday at the Islamic Society of Joplin. KODE-TV reports the entire mosque was engulfed in flames shortly after firefighters arrived.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says the fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

A fire at the same building on July 4 was determined to be arson. That fire did minor damage and no arrests have been made.

About 50 families are members of the Islamic Society of Joplin, which opened in 2007 as a mosque and community center. The FBI led an investigation in 2008 when the mosque's sign was torched.

That crime remains unsolved.