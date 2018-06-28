Fire at St. Louis County restaurant under investigation

By: The Associated Press

DELLWOOD (AP) — A fire at a popular St. Louis-area restaurant is under investigation.

Fire brook out early Sunday on the roof of Sweetie Pie's in Dellwood. Metro North Fire Protection District Capt. Rich Hilligardt told KMOV-TV that the fire is suspicious because there is no reason for a fire to break out where it did.

The fire broke out about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. It was contained to the roof and the restaurant has remained open.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.