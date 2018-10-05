Fire badly damages auto shop in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE - A fire in downtown Huntsville scorched an auto shop on Wednesday night.

Wales Auto & Tire was badly damaged, mainly from smoke. Nobody was inside when the fire started.

Leslie Wales, the shop's owner, said she found out her store was on fire through Snapchat, a phone app.

Jace Chappman said he saw smoke coming from the roof of the shop's building and then told his mother, who called 9-1-1.

"All you could hear from the building was cracks," Chappman said. "It sounded like stuff was going to explode in the building."

The state fire marshals office is investigating the cause of the fire.