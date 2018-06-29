Fire blamed for St. Louis power outages

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fire is blamed for a power outage that left thousands of St. Louis residents without electricity on a cold night.

The underground fire broke out Wednesday in north St. Louis, due to an electrical equipment malfunction. The fire is out and crews are working to make repairs.

The fire caused more than 6,000 Ameren customers to initially lose power. By daylight, more than 4,000 outages remained, forcing three St. Louis public high schools to call off classes for the day. Meanwhile, students at two grade schools were taken by bus to another school.