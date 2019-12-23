Fire board president accused of using taxpayer money for family business

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Ethics Commission has ordered the president of the Moreau Fire Protection District Board of Directors to pay money after she allegedly used taxpayer money for a family business.

In a filing from Dec. 16, the commission said Rebecca Wood must pay $25,910, though if she pays $5,182 within 45 days of the order, she won't have to pay the rest.

State auditor Nicole Galloway said Monday her office investigated a whistleblower complaint about Wood approving payments from the fire protection district to an electronics business she owns with her husband. The payments, Galloway said, were made "without proper bidding or public notice."

Galloway's office referred the matter to the MEC.

The Moreau Fire Protection District is based in Eldon.