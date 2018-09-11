Fire breaks out at Columbia group home

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department put out a fire Saturday afternoon at a group home off Raleigh Drive.

CFD responded to a residential structure fire around 12:51 p.m. The initial report said there was smoke inside the house. A CFD firefighter saw smoke coming from the open front door. After taking a look around, firefighters saw fire coming out from the back side of the duplex.

CFD Battalion Chief Stephen Potter said firefighters put the fire out in about 22 minutes. The cause of the fire is not known and under investigation. Potter said he does not know the estimated cost of damages at this time.

Four people lived in the duplex, one adult and three children. Potter confirmed all four of them were unharmed. He said the home is "unofficially uninhabitable" at this time.

Orlando Mac, a neighbor off Raleigh Drive, said this is the first fire he has seen in the neighborhood.