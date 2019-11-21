Fire breaks out at Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY - A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Missouri State Penitentiary.

According to fire personnel, the fire, which started on the exterior of the building on the roof, has been contained.

According to a KOMU reporter on the scene, about five fire trucks were outside of the building with two units lifted to the roof. There will be units on scene a majority of the night, and there were 22 total personnel dispatched.

Police units have also blocked off a portion of East Capitol Ave.

The penitentiary reopened at the beginning of October after the recent Jefferson City tornado. The tornado caused prior damage to the roof of the structure, making it hard to determine the cause of today's damage.

The cause of the fire has not been identified.

This story will be updated as more information is released.