Fire Briefly Closes St. Louis Casino

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis casino is back in business after a fire briefly forced it to close.

The fire broke out Thursday morning at River City Casino. No one was hurt and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

It wasn't clear how many patrons were in the casino when the fire broke out. It was reported on the roof around 9:30 a.m.

Crews put out a fire in the kitchen and on the roof.

The Missouri Gaming Commission says everyone was evacuated from the casino floor at 9:30 a.m. The casino was back in operation by 11 a.m.