Fire burns half of Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG - A fire burned half of a Harrisburg home Tuesday night.

A passerby discovered the fire and called 911. Once firefighters were called to the scene, it took about a half hour to get the fire under control. No people were inside, but the owner's dogs have still not been found.

Deputy Chief Jeff Scott said he doesn't know what caused the fire, he just knows where it started.

"We have a total of about 28 people on the scene," Scott said. "We have nine apparatus from six different stations. The house was pretty much totally involved when we arrived on the scene."

The fire also took a significant amount of water to fight. Scott said about eight extra tanks were used. Each tank holds about1,500 gallons of water.

"We have a fire investigator that's en route," Scott said. "Our primary concern right now is to make sure the fire is completely out."

Scott said about 50 percent of the house, mostly the front, was burned.