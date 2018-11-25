Fire burns New Bloomfield barns with horses inside

NEW BLOOMFIELD - A fire at a farm in New Bloomfield burned multiple barns with horses inside Monday afternoon.

The Holts Summit Fire Protection District responded to a call around 1 p.m. The fire started at Fairview Farms on Elm Street, also known as County Road 367.

According to Public Information Officer Scott Pasley, the fire destroyed three buildings, but no injuries were reported.

Fairview Farms' posted about the fire on its Facebook page at about 7 Monday night:

"Thank you for all the calls were trying to sort everything out we lost the training barn the colt barn and the arena. Total lose on horses is 7 and we lost our 3 dogs. Thank you for the prayers."

Pasley said more than 50 horses were housed on the fire.

Volunteers corralled the horses away from the blaze.

Witnesses who live nearby said the flames started in the corner of one barn and an explosion occurred after 1 p.m., after which the fire spread to two nearby buildings on the farm. Smoke from the fire could be seen from more than 10 miles away.

According to Public Information Officer Scott Pasley, units from New Bloomfield, Holts Summit, Millersburg, Fulton and Jefferson City, as well as Osage, Cole, Boone, Southern Boone and Callaway counties arrived on the scene of the fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was also on the scene.

Pasley said more than 15 tanker apparatuses were used to bring water to the scene of the fire, which led to the road being closed off to citizens. The road remains closed south of New Bloomfield.

Pasley said the cause of the fire remains undetermined. A statement from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said it could several days or even weeks to determine the cause.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.]