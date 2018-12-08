Fire causes $150,000 in estimated damages to Columbia business

COLUMBIA - A North Columbia business has estimated fire damages of $150,000 according to a press release sent by the fire department Wednesday.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 4212 Bold Venture Dr. Sunday. Fire crews arrived at 3:34 a.m. to find the warehouse portion of the building fully involved.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes of arrival.

Assistant Fire Marshal Joel Pauley said a cause has not been determined, but an electrical fault cannot be ruled out.

According to the release, “the size of the building and the fact that it was almost completely burned to the ground make it difficult to reach definitive conclusions.”