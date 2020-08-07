Fire causes $35,000 in damage to Fulton apartment

1 year 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 9:26:00 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON- A fire at a Fulton apartment complex Friday caused $35,000 in damage, the Fulton Fire Department says.

Crews arrived on the scene in the 300 block of East St. Eunice Road shortly after 2 p.m. The fire consumed one second-story room and was brought under control within minutes, the department said.

Some apartments on the first floor of the complex received water damage. All occupants were evacuated and no one was injured.

Fulton Fire Department investigators determined the fire was accidental.

