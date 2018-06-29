Fire Causes Callaway County Family to Lose Home

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A fire early Sunday morning caused one rural Fulton family to lose their home completely.

Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross volunteers responded to the fire at 4 a.m. in the 6900 block of County Road 305. According to Mike Flanagan, Communications Director for the Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, the home was deemed a total loss.

The family consisted of two adults and two children, none of which were harmed.

While the family stays with relatives, some volunteers are meeting to help their immediate emergency.

No word yet on whether or not the family was actually in the home at the time of the fire nor on what exactly caused the fire.