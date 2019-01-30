Fire causes 'major fire and water damage' in Moberly

16 hours 2 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 12:12:00 PM CST January 29, 2019 in News
By: Connor Snelson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday and said the home got major fire and water damage.

The fire happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue early this morning. Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

Everyone got out safely, and the fire was put out in about 35 minutes. The department had some minor issues with establishing a water supply as the closest hydrant was frozen.

The department called in extra manpower to complete the overhaul and investigation.

The fire is currently under investigation with the cause unknown at this time. The house suffered major fire and water damage in the rear of the building and minor smoke damage throughout the house.  The estimated dollar loss is valued at $25,000. 

The Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants and other Moberly departments were contacted to take care of the water lines and ice on the streets.

