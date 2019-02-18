Fire causes "total loss" to north Columbia home

COLUMBIA - A fire destroyed the interior of a north Columbia home and cause a "total loss", according to Boone County Fire Protection District.

The initial start of the fire began in a shed behind the rental home at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Calvert Hill Road.

Flames spread over to the home from the interior of the back bedroom, according to firefighters.

A family friend described what was witnessed as the fire broke out.

"She woke up to a hot face," he said, "and she looked over and saw her blinds were melting. She immediately had to just run to her mom's room and get her."

The family friend said the master bedroom was the only room to survive the fire, and that the house will be condemned.

A few neighbors were aware of the fire through a loud boom that happened before the fire broke out.

The family consisted of five members and two pets. All made it out safely except for the cat.

The Red Cross is in the process of helping out the family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the damage.

The cause is still under investigating.