Fire Chief Candidates Come to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The four candidates for Columbia fire chief came to Columbia on Thursday for interviews. They met with city staff and current fire chief, Bill Markgraf, Thursday morning. The city released candidates' names on Monday:

Gary W. Birch, chief of Holt, Mo., Community Fire Protection District

Jeffrey A. Grote, deputy chief of Kansas City, Mo., Fire Department

Thomas E. Solberg, Chief of Peoria, Az., Fire Department

Charles P. Witt, Jr., deputy chief of Columbia Fire Department

Candidates and the International Association of Fire Fighters are holding a forum Thursday night at seven.

Candidates' sessions continue on Friday with interviews with a citizen committee and the city manager. The public roundtable is scheduled for Friday evening.